Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more top stars who played bong beauty on big screen
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Paro in Devdas.
Deepika Padukone played Bengali girl Piku in the movie with the same title.
Alia Bhatt is playing Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Madhuri Dixit played Chandramukhi in Devdas.
Rani Mukerji played a fearless mom in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
Rani Mukerji also played Shashi in Yuva.
Vidya Balan played Lalita in Parineeta.
Vidya Balan in Kahaani played a pregnant woman.
Ileana D'Cruz played Shruti Ghosh in Barfi.
Priyanka Chopra played Jhilmil Chatterjee in Barfi.
These stars were bong beauties.
They depicted Bengali women so well.
