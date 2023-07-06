Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more top stars who played bong beauty on big screen

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Paro in Devdas.

Deepika Padukone played Bengali girl Piku in the movie with the same title.

Alia Bhatt is playing Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Madhuri Dixit played Chandramukhi in Devdas.

Rani Mukerji played a fearless mom in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Rani Mukerji also played Shashi in Yuva.

Vidya Balan played Lalita in Parineeta.

Vidya Balan in Kahaani played a pregnant woman.

Ileana D'Cruz played Shruti Ghosh in Barfi.

Priyanka Chopra played Jhilmil Chatterjee in Barfi.

