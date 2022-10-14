What does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan do to look so radiant and pretty all the time?Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has won a lot of hearts with her stint in the South multi-starrer period epic, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is soon going to celebrate her birthday. Yet she doesn’t seem to be ageing much. How? Let’s find out…Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan begins her morning with lukewarm water, honey and lemon. She usually follows it up with yoga.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya loves to have a simple breakfast which usually consists of oats or brown bread toast.Source: Bollywood
Being a Mangalorean, Aishwarya’s favourite dish has to be the Mangalorean-style fish and chicken curries.Source: Bollywood
By the end of the day, Aishwarya wants something light. She, however, loves grilled fish with some brown rice and some veggies. Aishwarya watches what she eats at night and keeps it to a small bowl/cup.Source: Bollywood
How does Aishwarya Rai look so ethereal after so many years? What’s her secret to glowing skin?Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan swears by yoga and believes one has to keep oneself hydrated for glowing skin. She also believes in watching what he/she eats.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya also eats a lot of fruits throughout the day to keep herself nourished, healthy and full.Source: Bollywood
Apart from Yoga, Aishwarya hits the gym twice a week. So, what are you waiting for? Easy to follow, isn’t it?Source: Bollywood
