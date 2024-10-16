Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a big admirer in This actor

BollywoodLife Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in India.

The Miss Universe has a great fan following world-wide.

Her stunning blue eyes are enough to make a person fall in love.

Often we see many celebrating gushing over Ash, her performances and her beauty.

We know that Salman Khan was one of the admirers of the actress during the 90s.

The duo briefly dated during the 90s, but things didn't work out.

Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan. But did you know, there was another actor, who was completely mesmerised by Ash?

The actor is none other than Sanjay Dutt.

Aishwarya and Sanjay have worked in a movie called 2005, where they had intimate scenes together. The movie didn't do well at the box office.

In interviews, Sanjay Dutt couldn't stop praising Aishwarya. He said all the cars on a road would stop for Ash.

Thanks For Reading!

