Top 10 divas' drastic weight loss transformation

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled after the birth of daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Reportedly she started eating home food to get rid of the weight.

Harnaaz Sandhu has been body shamed. She revealed that she has Celiac disease however cardio and weight training helped her.

Sonam Kapoor wa sone told by a director to lose weight and today she is the hottest.

Arjun Kapoor reduced from 140 kilos to 87 kilos with weight training. crossfit and diet.

Parineeti Chopra wanted to look great so she lost weight to look better.

Sonakshi Sinha was bodyshamed in schoo; but she is the fittest today. Salman Khan motivated her to be fit.

Adnan Sami reduced from 230 kilos to 75 kilos in one year with diet and workout.

Zareen Khan liked her progression towards being fit and had more energy.

Alia Bhatt trained hard, lost 16 kg for her debut movie Student Of TGhe Year.

Sara Ali Khan cut down pn pizzas and reduced from 96 kg to around 55 kg.

