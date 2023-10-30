Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspired saris and suits for Karwa Chauth fashion inspiration  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

A newly married bride with sindoor looks just gorgeous. 

A plain red sari would do too if you are not a big sari fan but want to wear one. 

Opt for Banarsi sari just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here to get the royal look. 

Add some shimmer and sequins to break the red monotone.

A gorgeous red embroidered dress can do wonders too. 

Challenge the norms with a sheer saree and dark blouse. 

In case you wanna go for red, opt for tomato red.

A white embellished sari will be a show-stealer for sure.

Aishwarya is the prettiest of them all.

If not red, opt for maroon. Aishwarya looks so gorgeous here, no?

Another sequined red sari from one of Aishwarya's outings...

A plain red suit would look fabulous too. 

