Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is much wealthier than husband Abhishek Bachchan; a look at her net worth
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 22, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 800 crore.
Abhishek Bachchan reportedly has a net worth of Rs 280 crore.
She also invested Rs 1 crore in an environmental startup based in Bengaluru.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lives in Jalsa with the entire Bachchan family.
She reportedly invested Rs 5 crore in a nutrition-focused healthcare company.
The family also owns a luxurious villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls, Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Aishwarya also has a high-end apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Aishwarya reportedly gets paid around Rs 6-7 crore per day for endorsing brands.
She reportedly charges around Rs 10 crore for a film.
