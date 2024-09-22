Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is much wealthier than husband Abhishek Bachchan; a look at her net worth

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 800 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan reportedly has a net worth of Rs 280 crore.

She also invested Rs 1 crore in an environmental startup based in Bengaluru.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lives in Jalsa with the entire Bachchan family.

She reportedly invested Rs 5 crore in a nutrition-focused healthcare company.

The family also owns a luxurious villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls, Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Aishwarya also has a high-end apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Aishwarya reportedly gets paid around Rs 6-7 crore per day for endorsing brands.

She reportedly charges around Rs 10 crore for a film.

