Top 10 richest actresses in Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes the lead, here is the list of the richest actresses in Bollywood

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Richest actresses

Let’s take a look at Bollywood actresses who earn big from movies and outsource income that makes them the richest.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She is the richest actress in India with a net worth of approximately Rs 828 crore.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Her net worth is approximately Rs 580 crore.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s estimated net worth is Rs 557 crore.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo’s approximate net worth is valued to be Rs 440 crore.

Deepika Padukone

Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 314 crore.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has a net worth of approximately Rs 255 crore.

Madhuri Dixit

The 90s dhak dhak girl has an estimated net worth of RS 248 crore.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has a net worth of around $25 million.

Kajol

Kajol’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 240 crore.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif estimated net worth is Rs 217 crore.

