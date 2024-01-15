Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the richest Indian actress, check out Top 10 list
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the richest Indian actress, with a net worth of Rs 800 crore. She has worked in over 50 films, well known for her beauty.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the second richest Indian actress, with a net worth of Rs 620 crore. She is a global icon who has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood.
Deepika Padukone is the third richest Indian actress, with a net worth of Rs 500 crore, one of the most popular Indian actresses and won several accolades for her performances.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the fourth richest Indian actress, with a net worth of Rs 440 crore. The style icon has worked in over 50 films.
Anushka Sharma is the fifth richest Indian actress, with a net worth of Rs 255 crore and has worked in several successful films.
Dancing legend Madhuri Dixit Nene is the sixth richest Indian actress, with a net worth of Rs 250 crore has worked in over 70 films.
Katrina Kaif is the seventh richest Indian actress, with a net worth of Rs 235 crore, the model and actress who has worked in over 40 films.
The young and talented Alia Bhatt is the eighth richest Indian actress, with a net worth of Rs 229 crore.
Shraddha Kapoor is the ninth richest Indian actress, with a net worth of Rs 123 crore. She has worked in over 20 films.
Nayanthara is the tenth richest Indian actress, with a net worth of Rs 100 crore as per Siasat, the south Indian actress has worked in more than 80 movies.
