Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and more saas-bahu jodis who are like maa-beti

Bollywood's best real-life saas bahu pairs

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan are often spotted enjoying each other's company.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore

Kareena and Sharmila are two royal ladies walking out together with heads held high.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif and Veena Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s wife and mother are close and loving towards each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and Anju Bhavnani

Deepika Padukone and Anju Bhavnani share a beautiful equation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor set some major saas-bahu goals and also sing each other praises.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra and Denise Miller Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Denise Miller Jonas indeed share a friendly bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Genelia D’Souza and Vaishali Deshmukh

They are energetic saas and bahu jodi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji and Pamela Chopra

Rani Mukerji shares a special bond with her mother-in-law Pamela Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol and Veena Devgn

Both have each other’s back and understand their work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonali Bendre and Madhu Behl

Sonali created a beautiful bond with her MIL Madhu Behl mother of Goldie Behl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 first movie reviews: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film will make your cry

 

 Find Out More