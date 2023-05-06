Skincare secrets of Bollywood actresses who are above 40
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the age of 49 likes to apply yogurt, honey and olive oil which cleanses her skin. She also moisturizes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan at 42 likes to apply homemade face packs to look young and glowing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty likes to remove her makeup with a water-based or oil-based cleanser for getting good skin at 47.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu uses a facial massager which de-puffs her skin and is her go-to beauty bar. Hence she glows at 44.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora at 49 consumes lemon or honey with lukewarm water which keeps her skin glowy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu eats healthy, works out, and stays hydrated to get good skin at 51.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol at 48, has good skin as she drinks plenty of water.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urmila Matondkar at 49 applies cucumber paste which helps her with anti-ageing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen likes to do fruit facials, apply malai to look radiant at 47.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta reportedly uses Multani Mitti and lemon juice on her face to look young at 48.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 smiling pictures of Vijay Deverakonda that prove he's fit to be a national crush
Find Out More