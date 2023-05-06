Skincare secrets of Bollywood actresses who are above 40

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the age of 49 likes to apply yogurt, honey and olive oil which cleanses her skin. She also moisturizes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at 42 likes to apply homemade face packs to look young and glowing.

Shilpa Shetty likes to remove her makeup with a water-based or oil-based cleanser for getting good skin at 47.

Bipasha Basu uses a facial massager which de-puffs her skin and is her go-to beauty bar. Hence she glows at 44.

Malaika Arora at 49 consumes lemon or honey with lukewarm water which keeps her skin glowy.

Tabu eats healthy, works out, and stays hydrated to get good skin at 51.

Kajol at 48, has good skin as she drinks plenty of water.

Urmila Matondkar at 49 applies cucumber paste which helps her with anti-ageing.

Sushmita Sen likes to do fruit facials, apply malai to look radiant at 47.

Preity Zinta reportedly uses Multani Mitti and lemon juice on her face to look young at 48.

