Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected a blockbuster horror film and these other superhits
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the top actresses of Bollywood. She is among the most sought after ones.
While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has appeared in some of the biggest hits, she has also rejected a few that became box office successes. Here's list.
Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa before Vidya Balan? Reports suggest that Aishwarya was first choice to play Monjulika.
Before Karisma Kapoor, Raja Hindustani was reportedly to Aishwarya Rai. Since she was going to be a part of Miss World Pageant, she did not appear in the film.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a chance to appear opposite Brad Pitt in Troy. But the actress rejected the Hollywood film.
Reportedly, Krrish was also offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But she rejected the role and it went to Priyanka Chopra.
If reports are anything to go by, Karan Johar wanted to cast Aishwarya Rai in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but she rejected the offer and Kajol was brought onboard.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was allegedly offered to Aishwarya Rai. She rejected it but the movie turned a massive success.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was also to have Aishwarya Rai and star opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But that did not happen.
Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to get Aishwarya Rai for the role of Mastani in Bajirao Mastani and Salman Khan as Bajirao.
