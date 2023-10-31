Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected these big movies that hurt her career
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of the most iconic Bollywood drama movie’s female lead role was first offered to Aishwarya Rai but she couldn’t accept due to unavailability.
In, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Aishwarya Rai had the opportunity to work alongside Hrithik Roshan but she had to decline due to other commitments.
Aishwarya was offered the role of Dr Suman in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., which she didn’t accept due to issues with Sanjay Dutt.
Ash had the opportunity to play a role alongside Hrithik Roshan in Krrish, one of the most successful superhero movies, however, she rejected.
Bajirao Mastani, another hit movie which was to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He wanted to cast Salman Khan and Aishwarya for the lead roles but she turned it down.
Aishwarya was also offered a part in Raja Hindustani but she couldn't accept due to prior commitments.
Karan Johar once again wanted to cast Aishwarya for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but she had prior engagements, the role was later offered to Rani Mukerji.
The role of Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa was also first offered to Ash, however, she rejected it.
Dostana was also one of the movies dropped by her only because she wasn’t interested in working with her husband at the moment.
Aishwarya Rai also had a notable career in Hollywood, Troy was one of the movies she couldn’t be part of as she wasn’t comfortable doing some intimate scenes.
