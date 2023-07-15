Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs who have been slammed for kissing their kids

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023

A rare picture of Shah Rukh kissing his daughter went viral and he was trolled.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often goes overboard by kissing Aaradhya on the lips and becomes target of trolls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Bhatt had kissed his then-eighteen-year-old daughter, Pooja Bhatt, on the lips for a magazine shoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan was seen kissing Sara Ali Khan on the lips which did not go well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Feroz Khan kissed his son, Fardeen Khan, on lips in public. Both were trolled.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kunal Kemmu kissed his daughter, Inaaya, on the lips and it did not go well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayesha Takia also got hate for kissing her son on the lips

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan kissed his youngest son, AbRam Khan, on lips and got hate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan kissed his niece, Ayat, on lips which was too much for the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari kissed her son, Reyansh, on the lips, got trolled.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans have not accepted celebs' way of showcasing their love for their kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kissing them on the lips is a big no-no for the netizens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's mushiest moments that prove they are just like a regular couple

 

 Find Out More