Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs who have been slammed for kissing their kids
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
A rare picture of Shah Rukh kissing his daughter went viral and he was trolled.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often goes overboard by kissing Aaradhya on the lips and becomes target of trolls.
Mahesh Bhatt had kissed his then-eighteen-year-old daughter, Pooja Bhatt, on the lips for a magazine shoot.
Saif Ali Khan was seen kissing Sara Ali Khan on the lips which did not go well.
Feroz Khan kissed his son, Fardeen Khan, on lips in public. Both were trolled.
Kunal Kemmu kissed his daughter, Inaaya, on the lips and it did not go well.
Ayesha Takia also got hate for kissing her son on the lips
Shah Rukh Khan kissed his youngest son, AbRam Khan, on lips and got hate.
Salman Khan kissed his niece, Ayat, on lips which was too much for the fans.
Shweta Tiwari kissed her son, Reyansh, on the lips, got trolled.
Fans have not accepted celebs' way of showcasing their love for their kids.
Kissing them on the lips is a big no-no for the netizens.
