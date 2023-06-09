Top 10 Bollywood actresses who delivered stellar performances in negative roles

Tabu in Andhadhun, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Khakee and Kajol in Gupta: Here is a lowdown of 12 top Bollywood actresses who shone in negative roles

Urmimala Banerjee

Top Bollywood actresses in negative shades

Fans who are missing seeing our B-Town ladies in grey shades can revisit these hit films by these Bollywood actresses

Anu Agarwal

Khal-Naaikaa (1193) had Anu Agarwal in the role of the deceiving nanny. She was fabulous.

Urmila Matondkar

Those who have watched Kaun (1999) will never forget Urmila's last look into the cameras.

Vidya Balan

In Ishqiya (2010), Vidya Balan made two men Babban and Khalujaan do her bidding to fatal consequences.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In a shocking plot twist, Raj Kumar Santoshi brought out Aishwarya as the baddie in Khakee (2004).

Preity Zinta

In the movie Armaan (2003) Preity Zinta had a grey character that redeems itself.

Kajol

Kajol was the hidden ace of Gupt (1997) where she played the obsessive Isha Diwan.

Tabu

Tabu's act in Andhadhun (2018) is iconic. The actress left us mortified and how.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi was absolutely terrifying in Makdee (2002) made by Vishal Bharadwaj.

Priyanka Chopra

Aitraaz (2004) is one of Priyanka's memorable performances. Sonia Kapoor is timeless.

Bipasha Basu

In Jism (2003), Bipasha Basu did well as the seductive and manipulative Sonia.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was Kaya in Krissh 3 (2013). The actress did full justice to the role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

In Fida (2004), Kareena Kapoor Khan did a good job as the conniving Neha

