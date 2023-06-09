Top 10 Bollywood actresses who delivered stellar performances in negative roles

Tabu in Andhadhun, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Khakee and Kajol in Gupta: Here is a lowdown of 12 top Bollywood actresses who shone in negative rolesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
Fans who are missing seeing our B-Town ladies in grey shades can revisit these hit films by these Bollywood actresses
Khal-Naaikaa (1193) had Anu Agarwal in the role of the deceiving nanny. She was fabulous.
Those who have watched Kaun (1999) will never forget Urmila's last look into the cameras.
In Ishqiya (2010), Vidya Balan made two men Babban and Khalujaan do her bidding to fatal consequences.
In a shocking plot twist, Raj Kumar Santoshi brought out Aishwarya as the baddie in Khakee (2004).
In the movie Armaan (2003) Preity Zinta had a grey character that redeems itself.
Kajol was the hidden ace of Gupt (1997) where she played the obsessive Isha Diwan.
Tabu's act in Andhadhun (2018) is iconic. The actress left us mortified and how.
Shabana Azmi was absolutely terrifying in Makdee (2002) made by Vishal Bharadwaj.
Aitraaz (2004) is one of Priyanka's memorable performances. Sonia Kapoor is timeless.
In Jism (2003), Bipasha Basu did well as the seductive and manipulative Sonia.
Kangana Ranaut was Kaya in Krissh 3 (2013). The actress did full justice to the role.
In Fida (2004), Kareena Kapoor Khan did a good job as the conniving Neha
