Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, Top 12 Bollywood beauties who started off as models
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Dia Mirza was a model and won pageants before making her acting debut in 2001.
Juhi Chawla won Miss India in 1984 and made her acting debut in 1986. Her lead role was in 1988 opposite Aamir Khan in QSQT.
Katrina Kaif began modelling in her teenage. She made her acting debut in 2003.
Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000. She made her acting debut in 2003.
Preity Zinta took up modelling before she started acting in films. She has acted in several TVCs too.
Priyanka Chopra won Miss World 2000 and made her acting debut in 2002.
Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994. She entered into showbiz in 1996 with Dastak.
Zeenat Aman started modelling at the age of 19. She won Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific and then began her acting career soon after.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and she made her acting debut in 1997.
Anushka Sharma had her first modelling stint in 2007. The following year, she made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
Bipasha Basu got into modelling in 1996. She was a successful model and eventually entered into acting in 2001.
Deepika Padukone transitioned from sports champion to successful fashion model and is now one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses.
