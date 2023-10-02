Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Harnaaz Sandhu: Top 10 celebs trolled for their ramp walk

A look at celebrities who got slammed for their ramp walk and why!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Celebs who got trolled for their ramp walk

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Harnaaz Sandhu, Alia Bhatt and more celebs who got brutally trolled for their ramp walks.

Harnaaz Sandhu

The Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu got fat-shamed as she tripped a little bit during her ramp walk.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She walked for L'Oréal Paris during Paris Fashion Week and got trolled for her look.

Shanaya Kapoor

The star kid made a debut at the ramp and got trolled by netizens who called her duck walk.

Disha Patani

The actress got massively trolled for her ramp walk and netizens questioned her acting skills.

Taapsee Pannu

An old video from Miss India 2008 wherein the actress got trolled for her ramp walk.

Athiya Shetty

The actress was criticized and judged for her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week.

Janhvi Kapoor

The star kid turned a showstopper at the India Couture Week and got trolled for her walk.

Sara Ali Khan

She walked the ramp with Aditya Roy Kapur and got trolled for her facial expressions.

Alia Bhatt

The actress turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra and got trolled for her awkward ramp walk.

