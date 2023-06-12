Top 10 Bollywood stars and their travel tantrums

Kangana Ranaut

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut is difficult for people who cater to her though her travel.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She is the most demanding passenger and is reported to keep flight attendants on their toes.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif doesn’t speak to the flight staff and gives message through her manager despite the fact that the crew member is standing right beside her.

Sonam Kapoor

Once, Sonam Kapoor demanded airport staff to purchase a new pair of shoes for her from the duty-free shop because her heels hurt.

Badshah

A fan reported that he shared a flight with Badshah and when he waved at him the singer asked his manager to request him not to greet him.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor asked the air hostess to do her nails on the flight.

Ranveer Singh

Once, Ranveer Singh was unsure of vegetarian and non-vegetarian and by the time he could make up his mind, non-vegetarian food was over. He then got furious with the flight attendant and refused to even accept a glass of water from the person.

Priyanka Chopra

Once Dr. Fayaz Shawl blamed Priyanka Chopra for risking others lives as she was on call while take off.

Kajol

Kajol kept glaring at the crew when she was told water bottles are not allowed on the flight. Allegedly she drinks water of a specific brand.

Navya Nanda

Navya Nanda granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan once threw a do you know who I am’ tantrum when she wanted a shuttle or security which she didn’t even require.

