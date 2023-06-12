Top 10 Bollywood stars and their travel tantrums

Here is the list of Bollywood celebs who throw tantrum while travellingSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
According to reports, Kangana Ranaut is difficult for people who cater to her though her travel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is the most demanding passenger and is reported to keep flight attendants on their toes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif doesn’t speak to the flight staff and gives message through her manager despite the fact that the crew member is standing right beside her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once, Sonam Kapoor demanded airport staff to purchase a new pair of shoes for her from the duty-free shop because her heels hurt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fan reported that he shared a flight with Badshah and when he waved at him the singer asked his manager to request him not to greet him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira Kapoor asked the air hostess to do her nails on the flight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once, Ranveer Singh was unsure of vegetarian and non-vegetarian and by the time he could make up his mind, non-vegetarian food was over. He then got furious with the flight attendant and refused to even accept a glass of water from the person.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once Dr. Fayaz Shawl blamed Priyanka Chopra for risking others lives as she was on call while take off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol kept glaring at the crew when she was told water bottles are not allowed on the flight. Allegedly she drinks water of a specific brand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya Nanda granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan once threw a do you know who I am’ tantrum when she wanted a shuttle or security which she didn’t even require.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!