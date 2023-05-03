PS2 cast childhood photos
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
It is difficult to spot whether it is Aishwarya or her daughter Aaradhya as Ash looks the sweetest like her daughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks cute as a button in this throwback childhood snap.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Look at the innocent Aishwarya in this frame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan looks like an angel in this frame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiyaan Vikram looks the cutest in this childhood picture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Lekshmi in this childhood snap looks the happiest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karthi looks like a button in this frame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jayam Ravi looks so innocent here.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam, the director of PS2 has been the smartest since his childhood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sobhita Dhulipala with kohl rimmed eyes has been the cutest since childhood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ambani bahus Indo-western fashion
Find Out More