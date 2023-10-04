Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show at Stand Up Against Harassment campaign

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ruling hearts and stealing the show these days with her public appearances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Black is the favourite colour of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And she looks good in it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya was all smiles for the paparazzi gathered at the event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress thanked the media for gracing the significant event about street harassment against women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya says that irrespective of the gender, everyone should feel safe and protected.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oh come on, you feel she is not pretty anymore?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens have a drastic reaction to Aishwarya's look at the L'Oreal Paris event.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some people pointed out that she has put on weight. Like really?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lot of people talked about Botox and fillers after Aishwarya's pics from the event that went viral. NASTY!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The same thing happened with Aishwarya's appearance at the fashion week over the weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though she aced the walk, people could not stop themselves from bad-mouthing the most gorgeous Indian beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People don't have control over what they write in comments. The filthy comments her post, Uff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
