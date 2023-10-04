Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show at Stand Up Against Harassment campaign

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ruling hearts and stealing the show these days with her public appearances.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Gorgeous beauty 

Black is the favourite colour of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And she looks good in it. 

Prettiest smiles

Aishwarya was all smiles for the paparazzi gathered at the event. 

Aishwarya takes a stand 

The actress thanked the media for gracing the significant event about street harassment against women. 

Aishwarya's words 

Aishwarya says that irrespective of the gender, everyone should feel safe and protected. 

Amazing candid 

Oh come on, you feel she is not pretty anymore?

Netizens' reaction

Netizens have a drastic reaction to Aishwarya's look at the L'Oreal Paris event.  

Aishwarya gets trolled 

Some people pointed out that she has put on weight. Like really? 

Aishwarya's appearance 

A lot of people talked about Botox and fillers after Aishwarya's pics from the event that went viral. NASTY! 

Paris Fashion week 

The same thing happened with Aishwarya's appearance at the fashion week over the weekend. 

Aishwarya grabs attention

Though she aced the walk, people could not stop themselves from bad-mouthing the most gorgeous Indian beauty. 

Aishwarya gets fat-shamed 

People don't have control over what they write in comments. The filthy comments her post, Uff. 

Thanks For Reading!

