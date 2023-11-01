Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50: Aaradhya Bachchan, Vrinda Rai accompany the actress on her visit to the GSB Mandal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50: Aaradhya Bachchan, Vrinda Rai accompany the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress who had an event in her honour at the GSB Seva Mandal Sion

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023