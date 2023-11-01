Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50: Aaradhya Bachchan, Vrinda Rai accompany the actress on her visit to the GSB Mandal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50: Aaradhya Bachchan, Vrinda Rai accompany the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress who had an event in her honour at the GSB Seva Mandal Sion

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50

Believe it or not, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has turned 50

Ash looks radiant

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was all smiles outside the venue

Aishwarya greets media

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan greeted the media like a true Bharatiya Nari

Ash and Aaradhya

As always, Aaradhya Bachchan accompanied her mom

Aishwarya's look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a white and pink salwar kameez set for the occasion

Ash's pillar of strength

We can see her mom, Vrinda Rai besides her in the yellow suit

Aishwarya a regular

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at the GSB Seva Mandal

All smiles

Aaradhya looks super happy with her mom and Naani

Great year

Ponniyin Selvan 2 was one of the biggest movies of Indian cinema

Fans waiting

We want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to announce new movie soon

