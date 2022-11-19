Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entire universe.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya was the winner of Miss World 1994. Her beauty is unmatched for sure.Source: Bollywood
Apart from her gorgeous beauty, her acting chops and way of thinking makes her an inspiration for many women.Source: Bollywood
She is known for her diverse work and personality which makes her a unique woman.Source: Bollywood
The Mangalorean beauty has impressed everyone globally with her pretty looks.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra had once said that God may have taken a vacation to create Aishwarya Rai.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya's eye colour will surely drown away your sorrows. It is one of the most beautiful thing she has.Source: Bollywood
Her pretty smile can move mountains and make you come out of all form of pain.Source: Bollywood
The Devdas star has got admirers from all walks of life and is the most beautiful lady.Source: Bollywood
Every photographer wants to capture Ash in a frame as she is picture perfect.Source: Bollywood
