Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most memorable red carpet moments ever
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a sequinned gown with a giant hood and a long black bow attached to it for her appearance at the Cannes 2023.
Aishwarya went metallic but in a yellow-golden outfit at the Cannes 2019.
The global icon made a fashion statement at Cannes 2018 wearing a butterfly gown designed by Michael Cinco.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning at Oscars 2011 wearing Armani Prive.
Aishwarya wore a simple yet elegant gown designed by Alberta Ferretti for the Pink Panther 2 premiere in 2009.
The powder blue gown grabbed everyone’s attention as Aish walked the Cannes 2017 red carpet.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked magnificent in a front-sided shimmer gown.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drapped a unique neon green saree designed by Neeta Lulla.
Aishwarya confidently walked the red carpet wearing a shimmery bold cut out dress again designed by Neeta Lulla.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore an Abu Jaani Sandeep Khosla saree with a short kurti blouse at the amfAR Gala in 2012.
Aish chose the Gaurav Gupta ensemble for her Cannes 2022 look.
