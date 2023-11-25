Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth still higher than Shweta Nanda's despite Amitabh Bachchan gifting Prateeksha to her
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan has gifted the bungalow Prateeksha to his daughter Shweta Bachchan.
The bungalow is a luxury beauty worth Rs 50 crore.
Despite the huge gift, Big B leads with the highest net worth in the family.
Here’s a look at the net worth of other members of the Bachchan family.
Amitabh Bachchan earlier enjoyed a net worth of Rs 3160 crore which has now dropped to Rs 3110 crore after gifting Prateeksha.
In second place is Jaya Bachchan with a net worth of Rs 1083 crore.
Next with the highest net worth is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Rs 280 crore.
Abhishek Bachchan’s net worth is estimated to be Rs 280 crore.
Shweta Bachchan’s net worth increased between Rs 150-170 crore after receiving the luxurious bungalow.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth remains 590% higher than Shweta Bachchan's.
Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Nanda who is just 25 years old enjoys a net worth of Rs 16 crore.
Agastya Nanda who is set to make a debut with Archies has a net worth of Rs 1-2 crore.
