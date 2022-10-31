Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unseen pictures from her modelling days

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns a year older on November 1 and the 48 year old hottie's old modelling pictures will make you believe that she is ageing in reverse!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a stunner

In this candid picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a blue saree and looked ravishing.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photoshoot picture with Bollywood hunk

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed for a perfect shot with Bollywood heroes Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a cutie

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a red floral saree and her pictures will take away your breath.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks every bit of a diva in this picture and she looks graceful.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a beauty in black

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulled off a black saree that she paired with floral full length blouse.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is redefining beauty

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's grace and elegance will make you say awww.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives lady boss vibes!

In this picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a brown suit and looked fab!

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Phone Bhoot actress Katrina Kaif's best selfies will leave you awestruck

 Find Out More