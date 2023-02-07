Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 10 beauty secrets to stay forever beautiful at 49

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has pretty tresses and skin. Here are her beauty secrets which you need to bookmark to look pretty like the Ponniyin Selvan 1 actress.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023