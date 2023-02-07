Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 10 beauty secrets to stay forever beautiful at 49

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has pretty tresses and skin. Here are her beauty secrets which you need to bookmark to look pretty like the Ponniyin Selvan 1 actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023
Aishwarya likes to drink a lot of water for her skincare and hair care.
Reportedly the actress consumes eight glasses of water every day for glowing skin.
Aishwarya likes to use different hair packs for her healthy tresses.
Reportedly, Aishwarya uses eggs, olive oil, milk, honey, avocados and mayonnaise on her hair.
Aishwarya keeps her skin hydrated by applying yoghurt.
She also applies a cucumber face mask with rose water and raw milk on her face.
Aishwarya applies oil daily so she has silky tresses.
Aishwarya likes to put coconut, olive, and almond oils to get good tresses.
She likes to rejuvenate her skin by doing facials.
Aishwarya eats healthy home-cooked food and also includes fruits and veggies in her diet.
