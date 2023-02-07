Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 10 beauty secrets to stay forever beautiful at 49

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has pretty tresses and skin. Here are her beauty secrets which you need to bookmark to look pretty like the Ponniyin Selvan 1 actress.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023

Hydrated

Aishwarya likes to drink a lot of water for her skincare and hair care.

8 glasses

Reportedly the actress consumes eight glasses of water every day for glowing skin.

Hair care

Aishwarya likes to use different hair packs for her healthy tresses.

Hair pack ingredients

Reportedly, Aishwarya uses eggs, olive oil, milk, honey, avocados and mayonnaise on her hair.

Yoghurt

Aishwarya keeps her skin hydrated by applying yoghurt.

Face mask

She also applies a cucumber face mask with rose water and raw milk on her face.

Oiling

Aishwarya applies oil daily so she has silky tresses.

Mixes hair oils

Aishwarya likes to put coconut, olive, and almond oils to get good tresses.

Facials

She likes to rejuvenate her skin by doing facials.

No junk food

Aishwarya eats healthy home-cooked food and also includes fruits and veggies in her diet.

