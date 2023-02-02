Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 10 most gorgeous pics ever

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her pretty eyes and her beauty is flawless. Here, take a look at her most alluring photos which are stunning.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2023

Serious look

Keeping her tresses open, Ash lets her eyes do all the talking in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen of Bollywood

Aishwarya's pretty eyes are enough to explain why she looks like an angel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

The actress shines the brightest when she wears red.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eyes speak the loudest

Aishwarya's sexy blue eyes will make one feel totally lost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sexy

The actress totally looks chic in this frame. What do you feel?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best smile

The top actress is flaunting her priceless million-dollar smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashionable lady

We love the sartorial pick of the actress. She looks elegant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glam

This snap of the actress is totally unbeatable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boldest

Aishwarya's bold red lipstick does all the talking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

Aishwarya looks like a hottie in a black attire and we cannot stop staring.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna is a pretty bride in lehenga

 

 Find Out More