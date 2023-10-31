Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 12 on screen fashion moments

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Aishwarya’s outfit from Kajrare song was appreciated by each and every fan.

This quirky outfit was a perfect fit for our Aish.

The trench coat worn by Saba in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has now become a fashion statement for girls.

Ethnic wear definitely suited our Ms. World.

Her fans went ‘crazy’ over her black outfit in the song Crazy Kiya Re.

An absolute angelic beauty.

Paro surely gave some unique ideas by wearing a red and white saree.

Aish urf Nandini looked marvelous in her pastel pink attire.

In the film Chokher Bali, Aishwarya Rai was seen wearing a simple piece of cloth which gave out a loud fashion statement.

Fans gave a thumbs up to Aishwarya for her complete black look in the film Guzaarish.

The trend setter of wearing white kurtis on Holi.

With her experimental choices, she again won hearts through her outfits in Dhoom 2.

