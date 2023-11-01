Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 12 pics with family that prove she's the ultimate sanskaari bahu

Rupal Purohit

Nov 01, 2023

Aishwarya has consistently carried herself with grace and respect in public appearances.

She has shown dedication to her family and in-laws.

The entire Bachchan family poses together after Rakhi celebration in 2019.

The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law bond we adore.

Aishwarya has been known for her respect and reverence for elders.

Aishwarya is known for her love and care for her daughter, Aaradhya.

Despite her successful acting career, she has balanced it well with her family responsibilities.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Bachchan family celebrating Aaradhya’s 7th grand birthday.

Aishwarya contributed to the Janta curfew event along with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan.

She actively participates in family functions and celebrations.

Bachchan’s go all white for their public appearance.

