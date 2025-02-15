Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who conquered Hollywood

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Hollywood by the film The Great Gatsby (2013).

Anupam Kher played role of a therapist in the film Silver Linings Playbook.

Alia Bhatt debuted in film Heart Of Stone (2024) show casing her acting skills at a global stage.

Priyanka Chopra established herself as a global star in Hollywood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in movie Bridge and Prejudice.

Deepika Padukone debuted as action heroine alongside Vin Diesel.

Ishaan Khatter starred in a Hollywood series The Perfect Couple.

Irrfan Khan made his Hollywood debut by Jurassic World (2015).

Dimple Kapadia played a role of powerful arms dealer in the film Tenet (2020).

Naseeruddin Shah is the first Indian actor to play a superhero in Hollywood film.

