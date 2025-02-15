Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who conquered Hollywood
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 15, 2025
Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Hollywood by the film The Great Gatsby (2013).
Anupam Kher played role of a therapist in the film Silver Linings Playbook.
Alia Bhatt debuted in film Heart Of Stone (2024) show casing her acting skills at a global stage.
Priyanka Chopra established herself as a global star in Hollywood.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred in movie Bridge and Prejudice.
Deepika Padukone debuted as action heroine alongside Vin Diesel.
Ishaan Khatter starred in a Hollywood series The Perfect Couple.
Irrfan Khan made his Hollywood debut by Jurassic World (2015).
Dimple Kapadia played a role of powerful arms dealer in the film Tenet (2020).
Naseeruddin Shah is the first Indian actor to play a superhero in Hollywood film.
