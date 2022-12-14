Sexy lady

The pretty actress began her career with modelling back in 2015 with Campus Princess, reportedly.

Siddhi Chatterjee

It was in 2016 when she was selected for Miss North India. Surely she is a bomb.

Back in 2016, she was crowned the Miss Congeniality post being selected for Miss North India.

She plays the role of a simple homemaker in Khakee The Bihar Chapter who is from Bihar.

In Khakee The Bihar Chapter, the actress is dressed simply but her real life photos have a different story to narrate.

The actress is being praised for essaying the role of Meeta Devi in Khakee The Bihar Chapter.

The actress is a belly dancer and also a national-level badminton player apart from being a model.

It is interesting to note that the names of Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen come in Aishwarya Sushmita's name.

Reportedly, when both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen were crowned in 1994, her family named her with these two famous names.

The actress has a sexy figure and pretty long legs. She was also one of the models for the Kingfisher Calendar.

The actress essays the role of a Bihari village woman in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

