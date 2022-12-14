The pretty actress began her career with modelling back in 2015 with Campus Princess, reportedly.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2016 when she was selected for Miss North India. Surely she is a bomb.Source: Bollywood
Back in 2016, she was crowned the Miss Congeniality post being selected for Miss North India.Source: Bollywood
She plays the role of a simple homemaker in Khakee The Bihar Chapter who is from Bihar.Source: Bollywood
In Khakee The Bihar Chapter, the actress is dressed simply but her real life photos have a different story to narrate.Source: Bollywood
The actress is being praised for essaying the role of Meeta Devi in Khakee The Bihar Chapter.Source: Bollywood
The actress is a belly dancer and also a national-level badminton player apart from being a model.Source: Bollywood
It is interesting to note that the names of Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen come in Aishwarya Sushmita's name.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, when both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen were crowned in 1994, her family named her with these two famous names.Source: Bollywood
The actress has a sexy figure and pretty long legs. She was also one of the models for the Kingfisher Calendar.Source: Bollywood
The actress essays the role of a Bihari village woman in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!