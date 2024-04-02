Ajay Devgn and 10 other actors who use a stage name in Bollywood

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Ajay Devgn found a lot of success with his stage name but his original name is Vishal Veeru Devgan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani’s real name is Alia Advani but she chose Kiara because Alia Bhatt had already gained immense fame using that name.

Akshay Kumar’s actual name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, Akshay started using this name after he played a role with this name in his first movie.

Not many people know but John Abraham’s real name is Farhan Abraham.

The dimple girl of Bollywood was originally named Preetam Singh Zinta but used the stage name Preity Zinta.

Shilpa Shetty’s original name is Ashwini Shetty but she chooses to go by her stage name.

Chunky Pandey always sounded like a stage name and it really is, the actor’s real name is Suyash Sharad Pandey.

The Nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan’s real name is Sajid Ali Khan.

Tiger Shroff followed his father’s footsteps by taking a stage name, his real name is Jai Hemant Shroff.

Sunny Leone’s real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, Sunny felt that her given name wasn’t catchy enough for the audience.

