Ajay Devgn and 5 other actors who charged a shocking amount for cameos
Nishant
| Jun 24, 2024
Ajay Devgn charged a staggering Rs. 35 crores for a cameo in one of the movies.
The actor earned Rs. 11 crores for Gangubai Kathiawadi for his role and Rs. 35 crores for RRR.
Alia Bhatt made her debut in Tollywood with the movie RRR.
She earned Rs. 9 crores for less than 15 minutes of screen time as Sita in the movie.
Akshay Kumar charged Rs. 27 crores for a guest appearance in the movie, Atrangi Re.
He was featured minimally despite being part of the trailer’s love triangle.
Sylvester Stallone charged Rs. 3.4 crores for a brief appearance in Kambakkht Ishq.
The Hollywood star’s cameo gained significant attention for the film.
Huma Qureshi earned Rs. 2 crores for a special number in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
She became the third highest-paid actor in the movie for her cameo.
