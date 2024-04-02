Ajay Devgn birthday special: Top 5 films rejected by the star that became a hit
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 02, 2024
Shaitaan star Ajay Devgn turns a year older today.
The star has left a mark on the hearts of his fans with his powerful performances in films.
A look at Bollywood films which were rejected by the star.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was offered to Ajay Devgn, but he declined it due to undisclosed reasons.
Bajirao Mastani was also offered to Ajay Devgn for the lead role.
But he declined the offer reportedly due to disagreements over terms and conditions.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was offered to Ajay Devgn.
But due to his scheduling conflict, he turned down the offer.
Yash Chopra was reportedly keen on casting Ajay Devgn as Rahul Mehra in Darr, but due to the latter's prior commitment to a project in Ooty he had to decline the offer.
Salman Khan's role in Karan Arjun was originally offered to Ajay Devgn, but he declined the project reportedly due to creative disparities with Rakesh Roshan.
