Ajay Devgn, Dharmendra and more Bollywood stars who were seen in Bhojpuri movies

Ajay Devgn was seen in Bhojpuri movie Dharti Kahe Pukaar Ke.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra had also managed to work in the immensely popular Bhojpuri movie Desh Pardeshi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Bhojpuri movie Ganga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagyashree has been a part of Bhojpuri films like Janam Janam Ke Saath, Ek Chumma De Da Rajaji and Deva.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumika Chawla appeared in the Bhojpuri movie Gontri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the Bhojpuri film Bhole Shankar, Mithun co-starred with Bhojpuri movie icon Manoj Tiwari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackie Shroff was seen in Bhojpuri film Balidaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the Bhojpuri film Desh Pradesh, Dharmendra collaborated with well-known Bollywood actor-writer Kader Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan has done Bhojpuri movies like Ganga, Ganga Devi to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Babbar was seen in Babul Pyaare.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Along with individuals who see these Bhojpuri movies, the actors' fan bases are also very large.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In addition to Bollywood, Bhojpuri films are well-liked throughout the nation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
