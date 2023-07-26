Ajay Devgn, Dharmendra and more Bollywood stars who were seen in Bhojpuri movies

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn was seen in Bhojpuri movie Dharti Kahe Pukaar Ke.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra had also managed to work in the immensely popular Bhojpuri movie Desh Pardeshi.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Bhojpuri movie Ganga.

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree has been a part of Bhojpuri films like Janam Janam Ke Saath, Ek Chumma De Da Rajaji and Deva.

Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika Chawla appeared in the Bhojpuri movie Gontri.

Mithun Chakraborty

In the Bhojpuri film Bhole Shankar, Mithun co-starred with Bhojpuri movie icon Manoj Tiwari.

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff was seen in Bhojpuri film Balidaan.

Kader Khan

In the Bhojpuri film Desh Pradesh, Dharmendra collaborated with well-known Bollywood actor-writer Kader Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has done Bhojpuri movies like Ganga, Ganga Devi to name a few.

Raj Babbar

Raj Babbar was seen in Babul Pyaare.

