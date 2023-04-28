The most awaited upcoming biopics in Bollywood

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan essays role of Indian football coach Syed Rahim Ali. It is set to release on June 23, 2023.

In Emergency film Kangana Ranaut will play the role of Indira Gandhi and her look is unbelievable.

Capsule Gill will see Akshay Kumar as a sardar essaying role of mine engineer Jaswant Singh Gill reportedly.

Chakda Xpress will see Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami and her dream of playing for team India.

Sushmita Sen in Taali will play the role of a transgender. It is based on the life of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra will show the life of Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was shot with his wife at an event.

Main Atal Huun will show the life of PM of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It will be essayed by Pankaj Tripathi.

Yodha will have Sidharth Malhotra. It is based on the life of a soldier who saves passengers when a plane is hijacked.

Vicky Kaushal will show the life of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC, Chief of the Army Staff of Indian Army.

Bheed will show life in lockdown when COVID came in India in 2020.

