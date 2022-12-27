Ajay Devgn, Nysa and more family members' educational qualifications

Ajay Devgn is the real and reel-life action hero of Bollywood. Here's what he, his daughter Nysa and the rest of his family members have studied.Source: Bollywood
The Drishyam 2 star reportedly did his graduation from Silver Beach High school in Juhu and then further studied at Mithibai college, Mumbai.
The actress did her studies from St. Joseph's Convent School, Panchgani.
Ajay's son is studying in school. He is reportedly at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai
Ajay's dad was a stunt choreographer and also was an action movie director.
Ajay's first cousin who is no more was a filmmaker and screenwriter. He reportedly studied from Shaheed Bhagat Singh college.
Ajay's sister reportedly did her graduation from the University of Mumbai and then had also started her own business.
Ajay's sister in-law Tanishaa studied from St. Anne's High School, Fort, Mumbai.
Ajay's mother-inb-law Tanuja reportedly studied from St Joseph's, Panchgani, India St George's, Switzerland.
Ajay's daughter did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani School, Mumbai and is pursuing graduation studies from United World College, Singapore.
Ajay's mom has been a film producer reportedly.
