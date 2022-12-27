Ajay Devgn, Nysa and more family members' educational qualifications

Ajay Devgn is the real and reel-life action hero of Bollywood. Here's what he, his daughter Nysa and the rest of his family members have studied.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Ajay Devgn

The Drishyam 2 star reportedly did his graduation from Silver Beach High school in Juhu and then further studied at Mithibai college, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Kajol Devgan

The actress did her studies from St. Joseph's Convent School, Panchgani.

Source: Bollywood

Yug Devgan

Ajay's son is studying in school. He is reportedly at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai

Source: Bollywood

Veeru Devgan

Ajay's dad was a stunt choreographer and also was an action movie director.

Source: Bollywood

Anil Devgan

Ajay's first cousin who is no more was a filmmaker and screenwriter. He reportedly studied from Shaheed Bhagat Singh college.

Source: Bollywood

Neelam Devgan

Ajay's sister reportedly did her graduation from the University of Mumbai and then had also started her own business.

Source: Bollywood

Tanishaa Mukerji

Ajay's sister in-law Tanishaa studied from St. Anne's High School, Fort, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Tanuja

Ajay's mother-inb-law Tanuja reportedly studied from St Joseph's, Panchgani, India St George's, Switzerland.

Source: Bollywood

Nysa Devgn

Ajay's daughter did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani School, Mumbai and is pursuing graduation studies from United World College, Singapore.

Source: Bollywood

Veena Devgan

Ajay's mom has been a film producer reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

