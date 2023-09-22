Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and more stars whose fates changed through South movie remakes

A look at South movie remakes that changed the fates of Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and others.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam

Drishyam and Drishyam 2 are remakes of South star Mohanlal's film. Both the films did great at Box Office.

Ajay Devgn's Singham

Ajay's Singham is also a south remake film and was a big hit.

Ranveer Singh's Simba

Simba is Prakash Raj, Jr NTR's film, Temper's remake.

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy's remake.

Akshay Kumar's Housefull

Housefull is the remake of Kaathala Kaathala which was a Tamil movie.

Salman Khan's Wanted

Wanted is Mahesh Babu's film, Pokiri's remake.

Aamir Khan's Ghajini

Ghajini is A.R. Murugadoss directed Tamil film's remake.

Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a remake of Malyalam film, Manichitrathazhu.

Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri is inspired by south film, Ramji Rao Speaking.

