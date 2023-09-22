Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and more stars whose fates changed through South movie remakes

A look at South movie remakes that changed the fates of Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Drishyam and Drishyam 2 are remakes of South star Mohanlal's film. Both the films did great at Box Office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay's Singham is also a south remake film and was a big hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simba is Prakash Raj, Jr NTR's film, Temper's remake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh is Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy's remake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Housefull is the remake of Kaathala Kaathala which was a Tamil movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wanted is Mahesh Babu's film, Pokiri's remake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghajini is A.R. Murugadoss directed Tamil film's remake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a remake of Malyalam film, Manichitrathazhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri is inspired by south film, Ramji Rao Speaking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
