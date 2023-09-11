Ajay Devgn to Rajinikanth: Top 10 superstars Shriya Saran has great onscreen chemistry with

On Shriya Saran's birthday, here's looking at stars she shared good chemistry with on screen.

Nikita Thakkar

Sep 11, 2023

Boss lady

Shriya Saran is among the most popular stars from South and has worked with some of the biggest stars.

Drishyam

Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn's on screen chemistry was much appreciated.

Sivaji: The Boss

Shriya Saran romanced Rajinikanth in his most iconic film Sivaji: The Boss.

Awarapan

Shriya Saran and Emraan Hashmi paired up for Awarapan that released in 2007.

Chatrapathi

She has also shared screen space with Prabhas in Chatrapathi.

Arjun

Shriya Saran and Mahesh Babu looked good together in this film.

Tagore

Shriya Saran played the lead opposite Chiranjeevi in this one.

Nenunnanu

Shriya Saran shared an awesome chemistry with Nagarjuna in Nenunnanu.

Kanthaswamy

The film has Shriya Saran and Vikram in leading roles.

Chikku Bukku

The film had Shriya Saran and Arya romancing.

The Other End of Line

In her Hollywood film, she was seen with star Jesse Metcalfe.

Hubby dearest

But Shriya Saran shares the bestest chemistry with her hubby dearest Andrei Koscheev.

