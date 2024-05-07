Ajay Devgn to Rajkummar Rao: Top 5 best actor performances of 2024 so far

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Ajay Devgn was seen portraying the role of legendary Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim in the movie Maidaan.

His performance was a clear standout in the movie and took the film from just good to great.

Laapata Ladies is the story of two couples who get separated after their wedding.

Sparsh Srivastav's performance was noteworthy in this movie as he played the role of Deepak Kumar.

Swatantraya Veer Savarkar is a biopic on the Indian revolutionary Veer Savarkar.

Randeep Hooda’s transformation for this role was insane as the star delivered a powerful performance portraying Savarkar's struggles.

Srikanth is an upcoming Rajkummar Rao movie based on the inspiring stroey of Srikanth Bolla, an Indian industrialist.

As per the early critics review, Rajkummar Rao’s performance in this movie will be nuanced and memorable to say the least.

Shaitaan was this year’s one of the biggest hits, a supernatural horror thriller starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in key roles.

R Madhavan portrayed Vanraj, the main antagonist of the movie and a complex character, his performance in Shaitan was intense and layered.

