Ajay Devgn to Rajkummar Rao: Top 5 best actor performances of 2024 so far
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
Ajay Devgn was seen portraying the role of legendary Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim in the movie Maidaan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
His performance was a clear standout in the movie and took the film from just good to great.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Laapata Ladies is the story of two couples who get separated after their wedding.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sparsh Srivastav's performance was noteworthy in this movie as he played the role of Deepak Kumar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Swatantraya Veer Savarkar is a biopic on the Indian revolutionary Veer Savarkar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda’s transformation for this role was insane as the star delivered a powerful performance portraying Savarkar's struggles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Srikanth is an upcoming Rajkummar Rao movie based on the inspiring stroey of Srikanth Bolla, an Indian industrialist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per the early critics review, Rajkummar Rao’s performance in this movie will be nuanced and memorable to say the least.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaitaan was this year’s one of the biggest hits, a supernatural horror thriller starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in key roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan portrayed Vanraj, the main antagonist of the movie and a complex character, his performance in Shaitan was intense and layered.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 movies that fans had zero expectations from but turned out to be great
Find Out More