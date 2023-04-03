Ajay Devgn's Bholaa to Salman Khan's Tubelight, Top 10 times stars' biggest films flopped badly at the box office

A look at biggest films that failed to make money at BO.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn's recent release Bholaa is struggling to mint money at the box office. But there are hopes.

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor's high-budget film Shamshera reportedly made only Rs 63.58 crore at the box office.

Tubelight

Salman Khan's Tubelight failed to earn extremely well at the box office.

Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif's film Thugs of Hindostan is touted to be a major disaster.

Zero

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Zero did not do wonders at the box office.

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad barely earned anything at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar's film Samrat Prithviraj reportedly could not even cross Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Cirkus

Ranveer Singh's Cirkus failed to drive audiences to the theatres.

Shaandaar

Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor's Shaandaar was said to be one of the biggest flops of 2015.

Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet reportedly could not even cross Rs 50 crore mark at BO.

