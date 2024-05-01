Ajith Kumar and 9 other veteran South actors with most movies to their name
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 01, 2024
Ajith Kumar predominantly works in the Tamil cinema and to this day the actor has starred in over 61 movies, winning several awards and accolades for his performances.
Rajinikanth, a legendary actor in Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth continues to act in films and enjoys a massive fan following with more than 160 movies.
Kamal Haasan is another iconic figure in Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan is known for his versatility and has a vast filmography with more than 210 movies.
Mohanlal is a prominent actor in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal has delivered numerous memorable performances with more than 360 movies to his name.
Mammootty, another stalwart of Malayalam cinema, the actor is known for his prolific career that spanned more than 420 movies.
Nagarjuna Akkineni is a versatile actor in Telugu cinema, Nagarjuna has been a part of many successful films, also acting in more than 115 movies.
Venkatsh Daggubati is known for his impactful performances in Telugu cinema, the actor has amassed to almost 100 films.
Leo star Joseph Vijay has worked in over 75 movies but recently announced his retirement as he’ll now be trying his hand in politics.
