Ajith Kumar film Vidaamuyarchi art director Milan Fernandez passes away due to heart attack

Milan Fernandez was working on Ajith Kumar's film Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan when he breathed his last.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
Milan Fernandez art director of Ajith Kumar film’s Vidaamuyarchi passed away on October 15.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Milan died while working on his next film with actor Ajith Kumar in Azerbaijan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Milan who was working on Magizh Thirumeni's directorial passed away due to heart attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While beginning for the shoot yesterday Milan started feeling uneasy and the team rushed him to the hospital but he succumbed to a heart attack on the way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just Milan other filmmakers have also passed away due to heart attack in recent past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Siddique died after suffering a heart attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor-director G Marimuthu who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Jailer passed away due to cardiac arrest on 8th September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack at the age of 66.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, husband of Mandira Bedi, died after a heart attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannada filmmaker Shahuraj Shinde died of heart attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
