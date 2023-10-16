Ajith Kumar film Vidaamuyarchi art director Milan Fernandez passes away due to heart attack

Milan Fernandez was working on Ajith Kumar's film Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan when he breathed his last.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

Milan Fernandez passed away

Milan Fernandez art director of Ajith Kumar film’s Vidaamuyarchi passed away on October 15.

Vidaamuyarchi art director

According to reports, Milan died while working on his next film with actor Ajith Kumar in Azerbaijan.

Cause of death

Milan who was working on Magizh Thirumeni's directorial passed away due to heart attack.

Succumbed to heart attack

While beginning for the shoot yesterday Milan started feeling uneasy and the team rushed him to the hospital but he succumbed to a heart attack on the way.

Filmmakers who died of heart attack

Not just Milan other filmmakers have also passed away due to heart attack in recent past.

Siddique

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Siddique died after suffering a heart attack.

G Marimuthu

Actor-director G Marimuthu who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Jailer passed away due to cardiac arrest on 8th September 2023.

Satish Kaushik

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack at the age of 66.

Raj Kaushal

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, husband of Mandira Bedi, died after a heart attack.

Shahuraj Shinde

Kannada filmmaker Shahuraj Shinde died of heart attack.

