Ajith Kumar's Top 10 highest grossing movies ever and their IMDb ratings
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023
Ajith Kumar's Thunivu was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore and the worldwide gross of the action thriller movie was Rs 200.4 crore.
Ajith's Viswasam was a family entertainer which was made on a budget of Rs 85 crore and the worldwide gross of the film was Rs 187 crore.
Ajith's stunt-based movie Valimai was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore and the worldwide gross of the movie was Rs 164 crore.
Ajith's commercial entertainer Vedalam was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore and the worldwide gross of the movie was Rs 127 crore.
Ajith fans will love Vivegam which was made on a budget of Rs 115 crore and the worldwide gross of the movie was Rs 125 crore.
Ajith's Pink remake Nerkonda Parvai was made on a budget of Rs 65 crore and the worldwide gross of the movie was Rs 124.2 crore.
Aarambam made Ajith fans happy and was made on a budget of Rs 55 crore and the worldwide gross of the movie was Rs 101.5 crore.
Ajith's screen presence in Yennai Arindhaal is amazing and was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. The worldwide gross of the movie was Rs 92 crore.
Mankatha worked because of Ajith. It was made on a budget of Rs 35 crore and the worldwide gross of the movie was Rs 79 crore.
Action based movie Veeram was made on a budget of Rs 45 crore and the worldwide gross of the movie was Rs 77 crore.
