Ajmer 92: Film promises to unearth horrors of gangrapes in Ajmer in 1992
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
The trailer of Ajmer 92 was released today and the movie has sparked controversies even before it hit the theaters.
The movie sheds light on the horrific incident in Ajmer, Rajasthan in 1992.
Directed by Pushpendra Singh Ajmer 92 is based on the 1992 Ajmer Rape Case.
Ajmer 92 unravels the story of a group of girls who were raped by powerful individuals.
The movie highlights scandalous acts that involved blackmailing and gangraping girls at a secluded farmhouse.
The perpetrators clicked their photos in compromising positions and used against them in filing complaints.
Reportedly, higher authorities knew about it but never took any legal action.
However, it was exposed and uncovered by a brave journalist.
Reports claimed that there were 250 victims between the age of 11-20.
Ajmer 92 is an eye-opening movie about the horrifying gangrape in the city of Rajasthan.
Ajmer 92 will release in theaters on 21st July 2023.
