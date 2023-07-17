Ajmer 92: Film promises to unearth horrors of gangrapes in Ajmer in 1992

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

The trailer of Ajmer 92 was released today and the movie has sparked controversies even before it hit the theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie sheds light on the horrific incident in Ajmer, Rajasthan in 1992.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Directed by Pushpendra Singh Ajmer 92 is based on the 1992 Ajmer Rape Case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajmer 92 unravels the story of a group of girls who were raped by powerful individuals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie highlights scandalous acts that involved blackmailing and gangraping girls at a secluded farmhouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The perpetrators clicked their photos in compromising positions and used against them in filing complaints.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, higher authorities knew about it but never took any legal action.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, it was exposed and uncovered by a brave journalist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reports claimed that there were 250 victims between the age of 11-20.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajmer 92 is an eye-opening movie about the horrifying gangrape in the city of Rajasthan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajmer 92 will release in theaters on 21st July 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ravi Kishan Birthday: Top 10 Bollywood movies of the Bhojpuri star

 

 Find Out More