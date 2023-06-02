Expensive things owned by Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta 

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have welcomed a princess amongst them now. Here's looking at some of the most expensive things owned by Akash and Shloka.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Akash and Shloka 

The two of them are the talk of the town right now for the happy news. Let's check out the expensive things owned by the power couple.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Antilia 

Antilia is one of the most expensive buildings in the country. It has 27 floors which include a helipad, movie theatres and health centre too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swanky and luxe cars 

Well, they have high-end cars such as Range Rovers to Mercedes Benz, BMW, Bentley, Sports cars and more!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Designer wardrobes 

Shloka and Akash are living the most luxe life. They wear exquisite and custom-made clothes which are often designer made. Talking about international brands, they wear Gucci, Dior and Louis Vuitton, etc. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Expensive jewellery 

Shloka is always one of the best dressed and she has a great jewellery collection too. As per media reports, Shloka Ambani owns a diamond necklace which is worth Rs 450 crores.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love story 

Akash and Shloka have been high-school sweethearts. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Proposal 

After graduating and beginning their careers, Akash told his family that he wants to spend his life with Shloka. Romantic, no? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hitched  

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had a grand wedding which was attended by celebs as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous couple 

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's love story is quite filmy, no? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Proud parents 

Akash and Shloka are parents to two kids. They have a son, Prithvi and they recently welcomed a daughter. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Proud parents 

Akash's dad Mukesh Ambani is a famous businessman while Shloka Mehta's dad is a diamond merchant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Underrated Thriller movies with mindbending twists and turns

 

 Find Out More