Expensive things owned by Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta 

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have welcomed a princess amongst them now. Here's looking at some of the most expensive things owned by Akash and Shloka.
The two of them are the talk of the town right now for the happy news. Let's check out the expensive things owned by the power couple.
Antilia is one of the most expensive buildings in the country. It has 27 floors which include a helipad, movie theatres and health centre too.
Well, they have high-end cars such as Range Rovers to Mercedes Benz, BMW, Bentley, Sports cars and more!
Shloka and Akash are living the most luxe life. They wear exquisite and custom-made clothes which are often designer made. Talking about international brands, they wear Gucci, Dior and Louis Vuitton, etc.
Shloka is always one of the best dressed and she has a great jewellery collection too. As per media reports, Shloka Ambani owns a diamond necklace which is worth Rs 450 crores.
Akash and Shloka have been high-school sweethearts.
After graduating and beginning their careers, Akash told his family that he wants to spend his life with Shloka. Romantic, no?
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had a grand wedding which was attended by celebs as well.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's love story is quite filmy, no?
Akash and Shloka are parents to two kids. They have a son, Prithvi and they recently welcomed a daughter.
Akash's dad Mukesh Ambani is a famous businessman while Shloka Mehta's dad is a diamond merchant.
