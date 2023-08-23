Akelli actress Nushrratt Bharuccha's Top 10 unknown facts

Nushrratt established her name in the Bollywood film industry with her incredible acting talent.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Hindi Debut

Nushrratt's debut film was ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’ in 2006.

Telugu Debut

The actress made her Telugu debut in the film ‘Taj Mahal’ in 2010.

Tamil Debut

She made her Tamil debut with a film named ‘Vaaliba Raja’ in 2016.

Book Worm

She loves to read books by her favourite author Sherlock Holmes.

Hobbies

Nushrratt enjoys traveling, dancing, reading, and watching movies.

Awards

She won ‘Big Star Entertainment’ Award for ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ in 2015.

Little Miss Hawaii

She took on the role of Miss Hawaii in school.

Stage Performance

At the age of 4, she performed on stage for the first time.

Animal Lover

The actress loves dogs which reflects on her social media.

