Akelli actress Nushrratt Bharuccha's Top 10 unknown facts

Nushrratt established her name in the Bollywood film industry with her incredible acting talent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Nushrratt's debut film was ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’ in 2006.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress made her Telugu debut in the film ‘Taj Mahal’ in 2010.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She made her Tamil debut with a film named ‘Vaaliba Raja’ in 2016.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She loves to read books by her favourite author Sherlock Holmes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nushrratt enjoys traveling, dancing, reading, and watching movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She won ‘Big Star Entertainment’ Award for ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ in 2015.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She took on the role of Miss Hawaii in school.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the age of 4, she performed on stage for the first time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves dogs which reflects on her social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!