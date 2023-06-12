Top 10 Bhojpuri actresses who look like a dream in white

Take a look at the hottest Bhojpuri actresses in white.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023

Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh is a glam queen in white.

Monalisa

Monalisa knows to look hot in a white saree.

Antara Biswas

Antara Biswas looks so hot in a white saree.

Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey really looks like a goddess in white.

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee looks so hot in a white dress.

Anjana Singh

Anjana Singh's airport diaries are the cutest.

Archana Prajapati

Archana Prajapati in a floral thigh-high slit dress is so sexy.

Kajal Raghwani

Kajal Raghwani is the cutest in white.

Rinku Ghosh

Rinku Ghosh in a white blouse is so hot.

Inu Shree

Inu Shree in a white bra is killer.

Glittery

These Bhojpuri actresses look serene in white

Dazzling

These Bhojpuri stars know to dazzle in all outfits.

Thanks For Reading!

