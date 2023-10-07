Akshay Fans Troll Shehnaaz trends as Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming clash at the box office

As Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming take on one another at the box office, did fans of Akshay Kumar troll Shehnaaz Gill who is one of the actresses in the film

Oct 07, 2023

Mission Raniganj opening

As per Sacnilk, Mission Raniganj has clocked opening day figures of Rs 2.8 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Low opening for Akshay Kumar

This figure denotes one of the lowest openings for an Akshay Kumar film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming has made a bit more than Rs one crore

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thank You For Coming

It seems the film is growing due to word of mouth

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Fans Troll Shehnaaz

On X, we can see a trend AkshayFans Troll Shehnaaz

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akki fans furious

Fans of the superstar are upset as no one from the fandom has trolled Shehnaaz Gill or Bhumi Pednekar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sympathy seeker

Akshay Kumar fans feel it is a PR stunt from someone's side to make more noise on social media

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaaz Gill fans defend

Fans of the actress said that she has always respected Akshay Kumar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netizens comment

A netizen commented, "Ispe apna time kyu waste karenge? Why she is using akshay name for sympathy?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

