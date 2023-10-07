Akshay Fans Troll Shehnaaz trends as Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming clash at the box office

As Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming take on one another at the box office, did fans of Akshay Kumar troll Shehnaaz Gill who is one of the actresses in the film

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023