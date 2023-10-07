Akshay Fans Troll Shehnaaz trends as Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming clash at the box office

As Mission Raniganj and Thank You For Coming take on one another at the box office, did fans of Akshay Kumar troll Shehnaaz Gill who is one of the actresses in the filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
As per Sacnilk, Mission Raniganj has clocked opening day figures of Rs 2.8 crores
This figure denotes one of the lowest openings for an Akshay Kumar film
Thank You For Coming has made a bit more than Rs one crore
It seems the film is growing due to word of mouth
On X, we can see a trend AkshayFans Troll Shehnaaz
Fans of the superstar are upset as no one from the fandom has trolled Shehnaaz Gill or Bhumi Pednekar
Akshay Kumar fans feel it is a PR stunt from someone's side to make more noise on social media
Fans of the actress said that she has always respected Akshay Kumar
A netizen commented, "Ispe apna time kyu waste karenge? Why she is using akshay name for sympathy?
