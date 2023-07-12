Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and more stars who essayed role of god or celestial figures in movies

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023

Akshay Kumar played Lord Krishna in Oh My God.

Ajay Devgn played Chitragupt in Thank God.

Sanjay Dutt in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi played Yamraj.

Amitabh Bachchan in God Tussi Great Ho played the role of the almighty.

Rishi Kapoor in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic played God himself.

Katrina Kaif in Hello played God who helps youngsters.

Rani Mukerji in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic played fairy.

Devdatta Nage played Bajrang in Adipurush.

Prabhas played Lord Ram in Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon played Mata Sita in Adipurush.

